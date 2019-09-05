BOTTOM’S UP — Contestants get ready to party and put their skills to the test as they are challenged to complete simple tasks all while being hypnotized by Hypnotist Keith Barry. It’s Party Night, and contestants find themselves thinking they are photo-bombers, body builders, and even madly in love with Taye! Games like Birthday Cake Bash and a Karaoke Quiz won’t stop these party animals from dancing like their embarrassing uncle, causing hilarious hurdles that unwittingly sabotage their success. After each round of hypnoses, host Taye Diggs will inform the audience of the amount of money earned and later declare the ultimate amount won following the final group challenge. Directed by Chris Power (#102). Original airdate 9/11/2019 @ 9pm