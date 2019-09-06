FACING THE TRUTH – Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (guest star Reece Ritchie) unlock a power that Talon distrusts. The Mistress (guest star Robyn Malcolm) plots an unlikely path to victory as a deadly assassin is on the loose at the Outpost. Naya (guest star Amita Suman) faces her old master, with startling consequences. Lastly, Garret (Jake Stormoen) takes on a new objective. Imogen Waterhouse and Anand Desai-Barochai also star. The episode was written by Katherine DiSauvino and directed by Dusan Lazarevic (#210). Original airdate 9/12/2019 @ 8pm