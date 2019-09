INSPIRED BY THE VIRAL FAN FICTION OF THE TWO SENTENCE HORROR GENRE — A monster adults can’t see hunts the vulnerable children of a housing project. Mikelle Wright-Matos, Melinda Mo, Vegas Chiddick, Anissa Felix, Prudence Wright Holmes, John Speredakos, Dolores Fleming, Rachel Lu and Amorika Amoroso star in the episode. Tayarisha Poe directed the episode written by Vera Miao (#108). Original airdate 9/12/2019 @ 9pm