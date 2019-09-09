Filed Under:CW Stars, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Tweets of the Week

Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

It has begun… #ArrowFinalSeason #806

In the office. #JohnJonesPI

✌🏽🍎

Hosting a tea party, who’s in? 🤡

casual lazy weekend

