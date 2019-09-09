



news

Cinema Blend gives us the first photos of Legacies Season 2 and they hint at a Josie and Landon romance!

Entertainment Weekly fully believes the Nancy Drew trailer will give you chills!

TVLine loves The Flash‘s new costume!

TVLine also drops a first look of Legacies and the new Vampire, Sebastian played by Thomas Doherty!

Entertainment Tonight throws confetti at the news of Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood tying the knot!

TVLine examines the first look of Dynasty season 3 and the debut of Daniella Alonso as the new Cristal!

Hollywood Reporter reports that Riverdale adds “Vida” star to the season 4 cast!

Cinema Blend thinks Arrow is doing something different with the new team in the upcoming 8th season!