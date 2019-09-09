EA SPORTS MADDEN NFL 20 CLASSIC HOSTED BY AKBAR GBAJA-BIAMILA – The largest tournament in Madden NFL Championship Series history takes place in Arlington, TX as players from around the world gather for three days of intense competition. With 500 competitors vying for the championship, the competition heats up as the players battle it out for the title belt and their share of the $190,000 prize pool. This one-hour primetime esports special chronicles the highs and lows as players face off in this head-to-head competition from the largest esports arena in North America. Original airdate: 9/13/19 @ 8pm