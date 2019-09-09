TWO-HOUR SPECIAL

“Warigami”

POWER OVERWHELMING – Wendy Ohata (Emily Piggford) has just made three startling realizations: One, she has a twin brother; two, she’s a kami-jin – a descendent of an ancient Japanese people who can turn paper into deadly weapons; and three, there’s a kami-jin warrior hunting her down for reasons she doesn’t understand. Kai Bradbury, Akiel Julien, Miho Suzuki and David Hewlett also star. Warigami was created by Eddie Kim, directed by Jason Lapeyre, and written by Andrew Allen. Original airdate 9/15/2019 @ 8pm