



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE SUMMER CONCERTS now through Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at Chateau Ste Michelle!

WASHINGTON CIDER WEEK on Thursday, September 5th through Sunday, September 15th, 2019 at various locations around Washington!

Washington Cider Week features tastings, tours, and tap takeovers at cideries and restaurants.

SKETCHFEST SEATTLE on Thursday, September 5th through Saturday, September 14th, 2019 at Unexpected Productions Market Theatre!

SketchFest Seattle features live comedy by Seattle comedians and out-of-town guests at Unexpected Productions in the Pike Place Market. The Comedy Film Challenge screens films on Sept. 8.

WEST SEATTLE WINE WALK on Friday, September 13th, 2019 in West Seattle!

A ticket to Wine Walk West Seattle Junction gets you a glass and 10 tastes of wine with light snacks in shops at West Seattle Junction. Also held in May.

THE GREAT WALLINGFORD WURST FEST on Friday, September 13th through Saturday, September 14th, 2019 in Wallingford!

The Great Wallingford Wurst Fest is a neighborhood event with food, beer, games & inflatables for kids, and entertainment at St. Benedict School. Free.

SEAPEX 2019 on Friday, September 13th through Sunday, September 15th, 2019 in Tukwila!

See postage stamps, or get your collection reviewed at “What’s in Your Attic” at Seattle Philatelic Exhibition (SEAPEX) at Tukwila Community Center. Free.

THE PUGET SOUND BIRDFEST OF EDMONDS on Friday, September 13th through Sunday, September 15th, 2019 in Edmonds!

Puget Sound Bird Fest includes guided birding walks, speakers, exhibits, and family-friendly activities at Edmonds Library, the Frances Anderson Center next door, and other locations on the event map. Free, except some guided walks.

GRILLED CHEESE GRAND PRIX 2019 on Saturday, September 14th, 2019 in South Lake Union!

Grilled Cheese Grand Prix features samples of beer, wine, spirits, and cider (included with all tickets) and cheesy food (included with some tickets) at South Lake Union Discovery Center for age 21+. Without a ticket, you can buy from food trucks outside the gate.

PANCAKES BOOZE AND ARTS SHOW on Saturday, September 14th, 2019 at El Corazon!

The Pancakes & Booze Art Show is a traveling exhibition by 50 artists, with free pancakes, DJ music, live body painting, and a bar at El Corazon for age 21+.

CHINATOWN NIGHT MARKET on Saturday, September 14th, 2019 in Chinatown-ID!

Chinatown-International District Night Market has food vendors, a beer garden, an international market, live bands, break-dancers, and an all-ages dance party at the Historic Chinatown Gate. Free.

WASHINGTON ARTISAN CHEESEMAKERS FESTIVAL on Saturday, September 14th, 2019 at Seattle Design Center!

Meet cheese producers, taste their cheese, and try other artisan foods at Washington Artisan Cheesemakers Festival at Seattle Design Center for age 21+.

SUNSETS IN SNOHOMISH WINE WALK on Saturday, September 14th, 2019 in Snohomish!

A ticket to Sunsets in Snohomish Wine Walk gets you 8 tastes in downtown Snohomish shops for age 21+. Held monthly from June to September.

HOPS AND CROPS MUSIC AND BEER FESTIVAL on Saturday, September 14th, 2019 in White River!

Hops & Crops Music & Beer Festival features craft beer, live music, and food trucks at Mary Olson Farm in Auburn for age 21+. You’re welcome to bring chairs or blankets.

SEATTLE FIESTA PATRIAS 2019 on Friday, September 13th through Sunday, September 15th, 2019 in multiple locations!

Celebrate independence from Spain at Seattle Fiestas Patrias, with mariachi music, dancing, an art show, games, food, and craft vendors both days at the Seattle Center, plus a parade and festival on Saturday in South Park. Free. ANACORTES HOME AND BOAT TOUR on Sunday, September 15th, 2019 in Anacortes!

Spend an afternoon touring interesting homes and boats at Anacortes Home & Boat Tour for charity.