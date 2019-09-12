WINNER WINNER, CHICKEN DINNER — What happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay there: Contestants get ready to party and put their skills to the test as they are challenged to complete simple, Vegas-related tasks all while being hypnotized by Hypnotist Keith Barry. Contestants go from being a T-Rex with tiny arms to a toddler at a sleepover and that’s only the beginning of the pandemonium, causing hilarious hurdles that unwittingly sabotage their success. Watch as these party-animals compete to win cash by making cocktails and participating in a Vegas Quiz. After each round of hypnoses, host Taye Diggs will inform the audience of the amount of money earned and later declare the ultimate amount won following the final group challenge. Directed by Chris Power (#103). Original airdate 9/18/2019 @ 9pm