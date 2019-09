BOTH SIDES NOW – Garret (Jake Stormoen) runs into Talon (Jessica Green), now a Prime Order captive as Gwynn’s (Imogen Waterhouse) lost relation has a claim to the throne. Meanwhile, Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochai) becomes desperate to find a plagueling cure. Lastly, a devastating Prime Order weapon is revealed. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Kurt Knight (#211). Original airdate 9/19/2019 @ 8pm