SEASON FINALE – “Trilogy” is the final episode of the “Two Sentence Horror Stories” anthology series, pulling three stories into one: ““Ma” (directed by Vera Miao) is a supernatural horror about a young woman’s new romance and her Chinese mother and the lengths she will go to keep her “perfect” daughter home; “Guilt Trip” (directed by JD Dillard) is a hitchhiker horror tome following a good Samaritan who is forced to rethink her decision on the dark and isolated road with the stranger in her car; and “Singularity” (directed by Vera Miao) is a technology, body-horror story centered on a biohacker tapping into more than just the internet. Original airdate 9/19/2019 @ 9pm