Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
Forbes applauds these upcoming new shows at The CW that are all led by women!
E! Online cozies up with the cast of Supernatural as they discuss the end of the long-running series!
Comicbook.com gets a tease from Supergirl including an unexpected twist for Eve in season 5!
E! Online fawns over the season 2 trailer of All American!
TVLine shares the Legacies season 2 trailer and first look at Hope in Malivore!
E! Online chat with Daniel Ezra and Taye Diggs on the new season of All American!
Hollywood Reporter learns about the new Roswell, New Mexico casting of Cassandra Jean Amell!
ET Online is already preparing for a tearful Arrow series finale as the lead writer talks about how hard it’s been to say goodbye!