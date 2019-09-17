



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE SUMMER CONCERTS now through Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at Chateau Ste Michelle!

DJANGOFEST NORTHWEST on Wednesday, September 18th through Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 at Whidbey Island Center!

DjangoFest NorthWest is the top showcase of gypsy jazz music in North America, with performances, workshops, and informal “djam” sessions at Whidbey Island Center for the Arts in Langley.

PINTS & PUMPKINS 2019 on Thursday, September 19th, 2019 in Everett!

A ticket to Pints & Pumpkins includes your first beer and food item, with live music, glassblowing demonstrations, and a “glass pumpkin patch” to browse at Schack Art Center in Everett for age 21+.

EDMONDS OKTOBERFEST on Friday, September 20th through September 21st, 2019 in Edmonds!

The inaugural Edmonds Oktoberfest promises 11 local breweries, bands, and food outdoors at Frances Anderson Center. Saturday events include beer pong, a 5K (10 a.m.), a pet parade (10:15 a.m.), and family day (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.). Free admission except the optional beer & wine tasting.

ST. DEMETRIOS GREEK FESTIVAL on Friday, September 20th through Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 in Seattle!

Enjoy homemade Greek foods like lamb, calamari, gyros, baklava, souvlaki, and wine at St. Demetrios Greek Festival, plus dancers performing in costume. Free admission.

FREMONT OKTOBERFEST 2019 on Friday, September 20th through Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 in Fremont!

Fremont Oktoberfest offers 100 kinds of beer and cider plus bands for age 21+. Sunday adds an all-ages ”street scramble” scavenger hunt and free admission for dogs. Enter at Phinney Avenue N. & N. 35th Street.

KIRKLAND OKTOBERFEST on Friday, September 20th through Sunday, October 22nd, 2019 in Kirkland!

Enjoy beer, sauerkraut, bratwurst, costume contests, games, live music, and a wiener dog race (Sun. 1 p.m.) at Kirkland Oktoberfest at Kirkland’s Marina Park for age 21+. All ages can watch the race.

22ND ANNUAL LOCAL SIGHTINGS FILM FESTIVAL on Friday, September 20th through Sunday, September 29th, 2019 in Seattle!

Local Sightings Film Festival shows new films from the Northwest, awards prizes, throws parties, and helps filmmakers to network at Northwest Film Forum on Capitol Hill.

FISHERMEN’S FALL FESTIVAL on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at Seattle’s Fishermen’s Terminal!

Fishermen’s Fall Festival offers seafood, live music, a beverage garden, ship canal tours, contests, and kids’ activities at Fishermen’s Terminal in Ballard. Free.

LUMINATA on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at GreenLake Park!

Celebrate the equinox (when day and night are both 12 hours) with lanterns, glowing costumes, and music-making at the Luminata parade of lights. Begin at Aqua Theater at the south end of the lake, and then walk with the parade to the Bath House. Free.

MILL CREEK FALL BEER & WINE WALK on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 in Mill Creek!

Taste beer & wine as you visit shops in Mill Creek Town Center at the Mill Creek Fall Beer & Wine Walk, which is held in May and September.

TANKTOBERFEST on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at the Flying Heritage and Combat Armor Museum!

Sample local craft beer and see military tanks both moving and on display during Tanktoberfest at the Flying Heritage & Combat Armor Museum at Paine Field in Everett for age 21+. Buy tickets online.

SNOHOMISH TWEED RIDE on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at Historic Downtown Snohomish!

Based on British tradition, Snohomish Tweed Ride is a genteel jaunt through the countryside with a stop at Blackman House Museum for tea (bring a cup) and any picnic you bring. Consider dressing up (Victorian, Edwardian, War Era, or Steampunk).

SEATTLE CHILDREN’S FESTIVAL on Saturday, September 21st through Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 at Seattle Center!

Seattle Children’s Festival features music and dance performances, workshops, and activities at Seattle Center to promote cross-cultural understanding. Free.

NOURISHED FESTIVAL on Saturday, September 21st through Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 at Seattle Center – Exhibition Hall!

Sample and buy gluten-free products from vendors at Nourished Festival in the Exhibition Hall at Seattle Center.

EDMONDS ART STUDIO TOUR on Saturday, September 21st through Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 in Edmonds!

Visit two dozens studios and galleries displaying the work of 36 artists on the self-guided Edmonds Art Studio Tour. Free.

2019 MUD RUN on Saturday, September 21st through Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 in Seattle!

You’ve got to be one Tough Mudder to run this obstacle course in Black Diamond, or buy a spectator ticket to attend just the after-party.

AN INCREDIBLE FEAST on Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 at the Center for Urban Horticulture!

Enjoy An Incredible Feast prepared by top Seattle chefs using ingredients from local farms, with adult beverages, music, games, and a silent auction at the Center for Urban Horticulture for age 21+.

WAG LOVE LIFE 5K on Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 in Redmond!

Walk or run the Wag Love Life 5K, then “make fresh flower garlands, enjoy live music, visit vendors, learn about different healing arts, while your pup enjoys dog massage and learns fun new tricks” at Marymoor Park.

KITSAP COLOR CLASSIC on Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 throughout the Kitsap Peninsula!

Meet in Edmonds and then take a ferry to Kingston for the Kitsap Color Classic, which has 25, 39, and 57 mile options “along the gorgeous Kitsap Peninsula and through some of the best riding country in the state.”

Have a great week!