



On Sunday, October 6th at 8 p.m. the new series, Batwoman, will premiere on CW11 Seattle! To prepare for this, we’re getting to know the new cast!

Ruby Rose / Batwoman & Kate Kane

Ruby Rose Langenheim (most known as Ruby Rose) is a multi-faceted talented actress, model, DJ, boxer, recording artist, television presenter, and MTV VJ! She began her career as a presenter on MTV Australia, where she’s from, followed by modelling for several high-profile beauty companies. She’s cohosted Australia’s Next Top Model and The Project on Network Ten. In 2008, Ruby Rose began pursuing a career in acting and performed in the Australian film, Suite for Fleur. She’s most known for her breakout role in Netflix’s Orange is the New Black followed by notable roles in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, John Wick: Chapter 2, Pitch Perfect 3 and The Meg. Fun fact: she has 65 tattoos.

Elizabeth Anweis / Catherine Hamilton-Kane

Elizabeth Anweis is an actress and director known for Twin Peaks: The Return, Grey’s Anatomy and NCIS: Los Angeles. She developed a passion for acting during her childhood, appearing in many theatrical plays and dramas. Her acting career truly began when she starred in the crime comedy, Rush Hour 2.

Dougray Scott / Jacob Kane

Born and raised in Scotland, Dougray Scott was named the most promising drama student while studying at the Welsh College of Music and Drama. His early career work includes Scottish national theatre and television appearances. Most will recognize him for his pivotal role in Ever After starring opposite Drew Barrymoore. Other film credits include Black Beauty, Deep Impact, Mission: Impossible 2, and Ripley’s Game to name a few. He is currently married to Claire Forlani and has three children. Fun fact: he was originally cast as Wolverine in the X-men franchise, but had to leave due to scheduling conflicts.

Rachel Skarsten / Alice

Welcome back to the CW, Rachel! You may or may not recognize Skarsten from her role as Elizabeth Tudor in Reign. Since the series wrapped, she has starred in a few films including Molly’s Game, Hallmark Christmas movie Marry Me at Christmas, tv show Imposters, and a few other credits. Rachel Skarsten was born in Toronto and went on to dance for the Royal Academy of Dance for twelve years. After an injury, Skarsten halted her dance career and pursued sports. She played the highest level of competitive female hockey in Toronto positioned as the goalie for the Leaside Wildcats. At the age of 16, she got the role of Black Canary/Dinah Lance in the WB’s series Birds of Prey and from there moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting. Fun fact: she is fluent in Norwegian.

Camrus Johnson / Luke Fox

Camrus Johnson is an actor and producer. Other than starring in Batwoman, he most recently appeared in the film, The Sun is Also a Star and Safe Spaces. He isn’t new to superhero acting as he portrayed Torre in Luke Cage. He also appeared in the comedy series, Unproductive. He started his career by performing in theatrical plays and dramas at school. And from his passion only grew! Fun fact: His animated short, “GRAB MY HAND: A Letter to my Dad” was recently selected for a NFFTY 2019 Official Jury Award nominee for best animated short!

Nicole Kang / Mary Hamilton

Nicole Kang is an actress and writer. She is known for Jack and Jane, Swallow, and The Feels. She also starred in the recent Netflix series, You. She has graduated with a BFA degree from NYU, completed a summer intensive course from The Performing Arts Projects School and also has a BA from Case Western Reserve University. Fun fact: she has taken ballet and jazz dance training as well as competitive figure skating.

Meagan Tandy / Sophie Moore

Actor, model, and California girl Meagan Tandy is known for her roles in Unstoppable, Teen Wolf, Jane by Design, and Survivor’s Remorse. She’s a former Miss California USA beauty queen and placed as third-runner up at Miss USA 2007. Tandy studied Business and Film Production at Chaffey College for two years where she produced, created and edited several commercials and short films. Fun fact: her first job in the Entertainment industry was as a stand-in for the “Trista and Ryan Bachelorette Wedding.”

