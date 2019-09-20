A SENSE OF IDENTITY – Garret (Jake Stormoen) faces a bitter enemy while Talon (Jessica Green) fights off the Prime Order. Naya (guest star Amita Suman) is imprisoned for her crimes as Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochai) continues to come to her defense. The Mistress (guest star Robyn Malcolm) pieces together some very important pieces of Janzo’s history. Meanwhile, the Prime Order army marches toward the Outpost. Imogen Waterhouse also stars. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Marc Roskin (#212). Original airdate 9/26/2019 @ 8pm