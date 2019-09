SEASON FINALE

The Prime Order attacks the Outpost. Talon (Jessica Green) risks everything with a bold plan, as Garret (Jake Stormoen) seeks his revenge. Meanwhile, Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) has to decide the fate of someone she held near and once trusted. Anand Desai-Barochai also stars. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Marc Roskin (#213). Original airdate 9/26/2019 @ 9pm