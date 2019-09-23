Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
Michelle Williams speech just gave me goosebumps. Yes Yes Yes
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) September 23, 2019
Happy World Gratitude Day! What are 3 things you are grateful for?
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) September 21, 2019
Sending out Happy Birthday love to the one and only @dpanabaker … this was the moment we wrapped on 606 – a wonderful experience and a privilege and learning experience for me with Danielle directing. I’m still hard at work reshooting my scenes on an iPhone 5. #happybirthday #theflash
Long day on set.
First day of 807.
So many cast members.
Don’t know If the ep title is out.
Doesn’t feel like the ep title.
Feels like home 🙂
— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) September 20, 2019
Finally got to visit my favorite whiskey distillery in Kentucky today. @angelsenvy is helping to plant 30,000 trees this year. Grab an AE drink or a bottle of Angels Envy, take a pic and tag #toastthetrees. Seriously, these guys are cool…and they’re doing good things. Cheers!
Oh, God! I nearly forgot! Happy birthday, @robbenedict! (You’ve always been like an absentee father to me.) pic.twitter.com/jIeofWTfd7
— Misha Collins-Preorder The Adventurous Eaters Club (@mishacollins) September 21, 2019
Deon @deontaylor, thank you for the opportunity to breathe life into Missy. Thank you for trusting me with her! Felt like I was being directed by my big cousin lol, what a safe space you created for us! l’ll forever appreciate you bruh! Black and Blue in theaters Oct 25th. Let’s make it number 1 y’all! @blackandbluemovie 💯 photo cred: @calligrafist
thanks @iHeartFestival for having the Katy Keene crew to Vegas. Still recovering from Alicia Keys 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/J7rNRDLXX5
— Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) September 22, 2019