Filed Under:cw11 seattle, kstw, The Big Stage

SEASON FINALE – The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between.  Acts include Taylor Casas, Kimberly Caldwell, David & Danya, James Maslow, Ace Young, and Brandon Rogers.  Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, the episode is produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#113).  Original airdate 9/27/2019 @ 8:30pm

Comments

Leave a Reply