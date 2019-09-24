



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

FRENCH CINEMA NOW on Thursday, September 26th through Sunday, October 6th, 2019 at SIFF Cinema Uptown!

French Cinema Now showcases “the best French language films from around the world” at SIFF Cinema Uptown. All films have English subtitles.

14TH TASVEER SOUTH ASIAN FILM FESTIVAL on Thursday, September 26th through Sunday, October 6th, 2019 in Seattle!

See films made in or about Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka at the Tasveer South Asian Film Festival, which has opening and closing night galas.

FASHION WEEK on Wednesday, September 25th through Sunday, September 29th, 2019 at the Bellevue Collection!

The highlights of Fashion Week are a party on Friday and a runway show on Sunday at Hyatt Regency Bellevue.

BREW FEST 2019 BEER & SPIRITS on Friday, September 27th through Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at Carleton Farms!

A ticket to Carleton Farms BrewFest gets you eight tastes of beer with live music and food for sale at Carleton Farms.

COWABUNGA on Friday, September 27th through Sunday, September 29th, 2019 in South Lake Union!

Cowabunga is a series of four ticketed tasting events and chef competitions featuring beef at South Lake Union Discovery Center for age 21+.

SEATTLE’S 32ND ANNUAL FESTA ITALIANA on Friday, September 27th through Sunday, September 29th, 2019 in Seattle Center!

Festa Italiana celebrates Italian food, music, dance, art, and kids’ activities on Saturday and Sunday at Seattle Center. Free. A ticketed wine tasting for adults is Friday evening.

MANHATTAN SHORT FILM FESTIVAL on Friday, September 27th through Sunday, October 6th, 2019 in Seattle!

Join people worldwide watching the Manhattan Short Film Festival and voting for their favorites.

HALLOWEEN HAUNTED HOUSES:

GEORGETOWN MORGUE – Georgetown Morgue is located at 5000 E. Marginal Way S. in the Georgetown area for age 12+. Lights stay on for kids one day (Oct. 4 from 1 to 4 p.m.). 9/27 – 11/2/19

– Georgetown Morgue is located at 5000 E. Marginal Way S. in the Georgetown area for age 12+. Lights stay on for kids one day (Oct. 4 from 1 to 4 p.m.). 9/27 – 11/2/19 TACOMA HAUNTS – Fright House Station [website has sound] is located near the Tacoma Dome for age 12+. 9/27 – 11/2/19

– Fright House Station [website has sound] is located near the Tacoma Dome for age 12+. 9/27 – 11/2/19 WILD WAVES FRIGHT FEST 2019 – Wild Waves Fright Fest offers entertainment, rides in the dark, and haunted houses on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Family by Day activities, including Booville, are Saturday and Sunday (12 to 6 p.m.). 9/27 – 11/2/19

– Wild Waves Fright Fest offers entertainment, rides in the dark, and haunted houses on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Family by Day activities, including Booville, are Saturday and Sunday (12 to 6 p.m.). 9/27 – 11/2/19 THE HAUNTED WOODS – Maris Farms Haunted Woods, Visit The Haunted Woods for age 11+, or roam the Flashlight Maze (bring your own flashlight), or take a night wagon ride at Maris Farms in Buckley. See schedule.

ZERO LANDFILL SEATTLE on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at the Miller Community Center!

Get surplus samples from architects and interior designers to use in your craft projects at ZeroLandfill Seattle, including fabric bolts and samples, carpet, tile, glass, metal, wood, and three-ring binders at Miller Community Center on Capitol Hill. Free.

2019 SEATTLE AIDS WALK & RUN on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 in Capitol Hill!

Seattle AIDS Walk & Run at Volunteer Park is 3.1 miles long.

16TH ANNUAL SUSTAINABLE BALLARD FESTIVAL on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at Ballard Commons Park!

Sustainable Ballard Festival offers music, food trucks, activities, and environmental exhibits and workshops in Ballard Commons Park. Free.

2019 JAPAN WEEK on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at Bellevue College!

The public is invited to attend one day of Japan Week for games, music, workshops, and activities at Bellevue College.

THE 5TH ANNUAL HAWKTOBERFEST CAR SHOW on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 in Kent!

Visit Hawktoberfest to “cheer on our favorite Seattle football team with a vibrant display of team-themed vehicles” on Railroad Avenue in downtown Kent. Free.

STEINS AND STEMS on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 in Puyallup!

Steins and Stems features wine, beer, cider, live music, and art in downtown Puyallup shops for age 21+.

CIDER SWING on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 in Gig Harbor!

Sample 100 ciders from regional cider makers, buy food, shop for crafts, hear bands, and play games at Cider Swing in a Gig Harbor park. You can pay to leave kids age 3 to 12 at the Kids Applet Drop-off Center.

NORTHWEST TEA FESTIVAL on Saturday, September 28th through Sunday, September 29th, 2019 at Exhibition Center at Seattle Center!

Sample fine tea, attend presentations by tea authors and industry experts, and shop for tea supplies at the Northwest Tea Festival in Exhibition Hall at Seattle Center. Free except tastings.

43RD ANNUAL LAKE UNION WOODEN BOAT FESTIVAL on Saturday, September 28th through Sunday, September 29th, 2019 in South Lake Union!

Enjoy free boat rides, tours, kids’ activities, live music, and food/beer vendors at Lake Union Wooden Boat Festival at the Center for Wooden Boats. Free.

ROMANIAN FESTIVAL on Saturday, September 28th through Sunday, September 29th, 2019 at Three Holy Hierarchs Romanian Orthodox Church in Mountlake Terrace!

Eat traditional Romanian dishes, enjoy music and dance, and shop for Romanian crafts at the Romanian Festival at Three Holy Hierarchs Romanian Orthodox Church in Mountlake Terrace. Free.

MICHELMASSE FESTIVAL on Saturday, September 28th through Sunday, September 29th, 2019 at Camlann Medieval Village!

Michelmasse Festival features craft shops, puppets, cider pressing, music, dance, and lunch (or reserve dinner) at Camlann Medieval Village in Carnation.

Have a great week!