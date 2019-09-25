WHO IS PANDORA – Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and Xander (Xander Oliver) have their hands full as a dangerous cat-and-mouse game erupts on campus. Various parties from across the galaxy arrive on Earth, all in pursuit of Jax, during which she encounters a surprise ally who not only protects Jax, but also sheds light on who she really is. Meanwhile, Atria (Raechelle Banno,) joined by Pilar (Banita Sendhu), bravely explores her new life mission on Adar, helping her clone brothers and sisters, while Thomas (Martin Bobb-Semple) searches for his missing father and Ralen (Ben Radcliffe) contemplates his return to Zatar. Manu Bennett and Angelica Celaya guest star. Christian Gossett directed the episode with teleplay by Steve Kriozere (#112). Original airdate 10/1/2019 @ 8pm