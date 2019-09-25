SEASON FINALE

LOVE AND DEATH – Picking up the pieces from the attack on the Fleet Training Academy by Leone Vokk (guest star Manu Bennett), Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and Xander (Xander Oliver) must confront Tierney (guest star Tina Casciani) to stop her sinister plans for galactic domination while Atria’s (Raechelle Banno) grassroots movement on Adar to run for Seeker may have serious consequences for the clones as well as her friends. Charisma Carpenter guest stars. Mark A. Altman directed the episode with teleplay by Mark A. Altman (#113). Original airdate 10/1/2019 @ 9pm