Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
already waiting at the theater to see the Joker 📽 / @cibellelevi pic.twitter.com/BsY36c1VNx
— Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) September 24, 2019
When is football over? Not just tonight, like, the whole thing…
— Elizabeth Gillies (@LizGillies) September 27, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Spent the day with these smart, strong, empowered 10/11yr olds at @girlsincofsantafe. Blown away by the work this organization is doing in my adopted home. Just day 1! Can’t wait to meet more of these little ladies. Came hoping to inspire them, left inspired myself. #Repost @girlsincofsantafe ❤️ The girls were treated to a special visit from actress Jeanine Mason, star of CW show Roswell, New Mexico! Jeanine has also been on Grey’s Anatomy and won the 5th season of So You Think You Can Dance! Jeanine spoke to the girls about the dedication it took her to be successful in acting and dancing. Together, they created vision boards and wrote letters to their future selves and sealed them in time capsules. Thank you for spending the afternoon with us and being so kind and impactful to our girls, @itsjeaninemason @ladybluebird @debrabaxterstudio
— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) September 23, 2019
Castiel got new boots… pic.twitter.com/XnrgzsMn8s
— Misha Collins-Preorder The Adventurous Eaters Club (@mishacollins) September 27, 2019
7 down.
2 to go.#Arrow
— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) September 28, 2019
Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/CyvpAktpY0
— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) September 25, 2019
When it 🌧, I dream of 🌞 pic.twitter.com/T6A7PIaAAm
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) September 26, 2019