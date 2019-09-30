Filed Under:CW Stars, cw11 seattle, kstw, Tweets of the Week

Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

View this post on Instagram

i just miss my brown hair ok

A post shared by camila mendes (@camimendes) on

View this post on Instagram

This is the greatest day of my life 🦖 yeehaw

A post shared by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on

View this post on Instagram

Spent the day with these smart, strong, empowered 10/11yr olds at @girlsincofsantafe. Blown away by the work this organization is doing in my adopted home. Just day 1! Can’t wait to meet more of these little ladies. Came hoping to inspire them, left inspired myself. #Repost @girlsincofsantafe ❤️ The girls were treated to a special visit from actress Jeanine Mason, star of CW show Roswell, New Mexico! Jeanine has also been on Grey’s Anatomy and won the 5th season of So You Think You Can Dance! Jeanine spoke to the girls about the dedication it took her to be successful in acting and dancing. Together, they created vision boards and wrote letters to their future selves and sealed them in time capsules. Thank you for spending the afternoon with us and being so kind and impactful to our girls, @itsjeaninemason @ladybluebird @debrabaxterstudio

A post shared by Jeanine Mason (@itsjeaninemason) on

 

Comments

Leave a Reply