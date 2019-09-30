Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, kstw


TVLine announces The Originals’ Riley Voelkel coming to Legacies season 2! 

 

Deadline gets excited about Broadway’s Daphne Rubin-Vega set to recur in Riverdale‘s spin-off Katy Keene!

Deadline shows a Riverdale season 4 photo of Cheryl on that has fans seriously confused!

 

EW.com provides us with the season 3 trailer of Black Lightning!

 

Adweek lists the 7 most promising new broadcast TV shows of Fall 2019 which includes Batwoman and Nancy Drew!

 

Cinema Blend believes that Supernatural‘s final season won’t forget Castiel’s deal with the empty!

 

