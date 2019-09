Ruby Rose underwent emergency surgery after a serious injury left her at risk of being paralyzed. According to CNN, the actress documented and shared the experience on her Instagram.Rose said she herniated two discs while performing stunts and the injury came close to her spinal cord. In January 2010 Rose was wheelchair-bound afte going through a back procedure for spinal issues. Rose is set to play “Batwoman” in The CW series, premiering Oct. 6.