SEASON PREMIERE – Kara (Melissa Benoist) is surprised to find that CatCo has a new owner who has brought in a star reporter. New couples emerge and explore their budding relationships while J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood) receives an unexpected visitor. Jesse Warn directed the episode written by Derek Simon & Nicki Holcomb. Original airdate 10/6/2019 @ 9pm