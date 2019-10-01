SEASON PREMIERE – After winning the state championship, Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) faces a difficult decision that could transform his reputation. Billy (Taye Diggs) realizes he needs to make some major changes to get his life back on track, while Grace (Karimah Westbrook) and Corey (Chad L. Coleman) have a tough conversation regarding their family. Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Monet Mazur and Jalyn Hall also star. Rob Hardy directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll. (#201). Original airdate 10/07/2019 @ 8pm