



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

FRENCH CINEMA NOW now through Sunday, October 6th, 2019 at SIFF Cinema Uptown!

French Cinema Now showcases “the best French language films from around the world” at SIFF Cinema Uptown. All films have English subtitles.

14TH TASVEER SOUTH ASIAN FILM FESTIVAL now through Sunday, October 6th, 2019 in Seattle!

See films made in or about Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka at the Tasveer South Asian Film Festival, which has opening and closing night galas.

HALLOWEEN HAUNTED HOUSES:

GEORGETOWN MORGUE – Georgetown Morgue is located at 5000 E. Marginal Way S. in the Georgetown area for age 12+. Lights stay on for kids one day (Oct. 4 from 1 to 4 p.m.). 9/27 – 11/2/19

– Georgetown Morgue is located at 5000 E. Marginal Way S. in the Georgetown area for age 12+. Lights stay on for kids one day (Oct. 4 from 1 to 4 p.m.). 9/27 – 11/2/19 TACOMA HAUNTS – Fright House Station [website has sound] is located near the Tacoma Dome for age 12+. 9/27 – 11/2/19

– Fright House Station [website has sound] is located near the Tacoma Dome for age 12+. 9/27 – 11/2/19 WILD WAVES FRIGHT FEST 2019 – Wild Waves Fright Fest offers entertainment, rides in the dark, and haunted houses on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Family by Day activities, including Booville, are Saturday and Sunday (12 to 6 p.m.). 9/27 – 11/2/19

– Wild Waves Fright Fest offers entertainment, rides in the dark, and haunted houses on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Family by Day activities, including Booville, are Saturday and Sunday (12 to 6 p.m.). 9/27 – 11/2/19 THE HAUNTED WOODS – Maris Farms Haunted Woods, Visit The Haunted Woods for age 11+, or roam the Flashlight Maze (bring your own flashlight), or take a night wagon ride at Maris Farms in Buckley. See schedule.

– Maris Farms Haunted Woods, Visit The Haunted Woods for age 11+, or roam the Flashlight Maze (bring your own flashlight), or take a night wagon ride at Maris Farms in Buckley. See schedule. CARLETON FARMS – Halloween at Carleton Farm includes Zombie Farm, Zombie Paintball, Haunted Swamp, and a Dark Maze, all for age 12+.

PUMPKIN PATCHES, HAYRIDES AND CORN MAZES

BREW AT THE ZOO on Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 at Woodland Park Zoo!

Brew at the Zoo features beer from 30 breweries, food, music, and animal encounters in the Rain Forest Food Pavilion and Zoomazium at Woodland Park Zoo for age 21+.

TACOMA FALL RV SHOW on Thursday, October 3rd through Sunday, October 6th, 2019 at the Tacoma Dome!

See the latest recreational vehicles at the Tacoma Fall RV Show in the Tacoma Dome. Repeats in Jan.

TACOMA FILM FESTIVAL on Thursday, October 3rd through Thursday, October 10th, 2019 in Tacoma!

The Tacoma Film Festival showcases outstanding work by independent filmmakers, many from the Pacific Northwest, mostly at the Grand Cinema.

SEATTLE LATINO FILM FESTIVAL on Thursday, October 3rd through Saturday, October 12th, 2019 at various locations!

The Seattle Latino Film Festival (SLFF) “showcases films from dozens of Latino and Hispanic countries” with a focus in 2018 on Spain.

SEATTLE MADE WEEK on Thursday, October 3rd through Sunday, October 13th, 2019 in Pioneer Square!

Events during Seattle Made Week include a craft market (Oct. 3), a tasting party (Oct. 6), tours, and talks about brewing & food manufacturing.

CANDLELIGHT TOUR 2019 on Friday, October 4th through Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at Fort Nisqually!

Watch settlers reenact daily chores at Fort Nisqually in 1859 on a guided Candlelight Tour. Park at the zoo early for shuttle.

BIER ON THE PIER on Friday, October 4th through Saturday, October 5th, 2019 in Anacortes!

Anacortes Bier on the Pier offers beer, cider, food, and live music on the waterfront for age 21+. No pets.

15TH ANNUAL OKTOBERFEST NORTHWEST on Friday, October 4th through Sunday, October 6th, 2019 at Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup!

Oktoberfest Northwest serves beer, brats, music, kids’ activities, and a root-beer garden indoors at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup.

LEAVENWORTH OKTOBERFEST on Friday, 10/4 – Saturday, 10/5, Friday, 10/11 – Saturday, 10/12, and Friday, 10/18 – Saturday, 10/19 in Leavenworth!

Leavenworth Oktoberfest has free shuttles in town, live music, dancers, arts and crafts, German food, and beer! Keg tapping ceremony with a band begins at noon on Saturdays. Children younger than age 12 are free but must leave at 9 p.m.

ROBOTHON on Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at Seattle Center Armory!

Amateur robot enthusiasts exhibit new technologies, share ideas, show off robotic creations, and compete at Robothon in the Seattle Center Armory. Free.

BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS on Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at Labyrinth Garden!

You and your pet are invited to the Blessing of the Animals in the Labyrinth Garden at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in lower Queen Anne, with animal shelter representatives in attendance. Free.

R DAY on Saturday, October 5th, 2019 in Georgetown!

R Day is an outdoor “community celebration of music, art, and beer in the heart of Georgetown” with live music for age 21+. Airport Way South is closed to cars (from 13th Avenue S. to Corson Avenue S.). Free.

FIFE HARVEST FESTIVAL on Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at Dacca Park!

Fife Harvest Festival begins with a 10:30 a.m. parade and includes hayrides, a petting zoo, entertainment, arts & crafts, and fireworks at 7:15 p.m. at Dacca Park. Free.

BRICKCON PUBLIC EXHIBITION on Saturday, October 5th through Sunday, October 6th, 2019 at the Seattle Center Exhibition Hall!

View thousands of models created by adult hobbyists, and visit LEGO vendors at BrickCon Public Exhibition in Seattle Center Exhibition Hall.

NORTHWEST ORCHID SOCIETY FALL SHOW & SALE on Saturday, October 5th through Sunday, October 6th, 2019 at Volunteer Park Conservatory!

See blooming orchids and visit vendors of flowers and supplies at the Northwest Orchid Society Fall Show & Sale at Swansons Nursery. Free on Saturday, $4 on Sunday.

SALMON DAYS on Saturday, October 5th through Sunday, October 6th, 2019 in Issaquah!

The giant Issaquah Salmon Days Festival celebrates the annual return of salmon to the Issaquah State Salmon Hatchery with arts and crafts, kids’ carnival rides, a food court, entertainment, and a parade (Saturday 10 a.m.). Free.

38TH ANNUAL OYSTERFEST on Saturday, October 5th through Sunday, October 6th, 2019 in Port Shelton!

OysterFest offers oysters, shrimp, a food pavilion, wine, microbrews, live music, exhibits, a cook-off, and an oyster-shucking contest at the Port of Shelton.

