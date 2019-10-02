SEASON PREMIERE – While Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) deal with the heartbreaking loss of their daughter, Nora, the team faces their greatest threat yet — one that threatens to destroy all of Central City. Meanwhile, Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) has a brush with death that results in an unexpected new dynamic that will change her relationship with Caitlin forever. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Kelly Wheeler. Original airdate 10/8/2019 @ 8pm