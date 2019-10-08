EVERYTHING IS NOT OKAY – With Spencer (Daniel Ezra) torn about where to play football, he is taken aback to learn who his Dad has added to the team. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) faces repercussions for not taking his upcoming football game seriously. Layla (Greta Onieogou) gets mad at Spencer after Olivia (Samantha Logan) let it slip about his football plans. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) has found her voice again through music, which may bridge the gap between her and her mom. Taye Diggs, Cody Christian, Monet Mazur and Jalyn Hall also star. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Mike Herro & David Strauss. (#202). Original airdate 10/14/2019 @ 8pm