SEASON PREMIERE – While trying to decipher The Monitor’s (guest star LaMonica Garrett) mission, Oliver (Stephen Amell) returns to Starling City where he encounters familiar faces. Meanwhile, Mia (Katherine McNamara) and William’s (Ben Lewis) team clash with a new foe. James Bamford directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Marc Guggenheim (#801). Original airdate 10/15/2019 @ 9pm