JOHN WESLEY SHIPP TO GUEST STAR – Faced with the news of his impending death, Barry’s (Grant Gustin) resiliency suffers as he struggles to fight fate. Meanwhile, Cecile’s (Danielle Nicolet) career as a D.A. conflicts with her identity when she crosses paths with a villainous meta-human. Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Jeff Hersh (#602). Original airdate 10/15/2019 @ 8pm