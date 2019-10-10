Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
parabéns kiarinha!! happy birthday keeks!!! meu amor, you are the definition of an angel and every single living creature in your orbit is lucky to have you. every single object surrounding you is lucky. that knife will never be the same now that it has known your presence. viva kiara uhuuuuu 🥳
I just want to go home paint my nails and take a bath. #weekendvibes
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) October 4, 2019
Thank you to #SPNFamily that came out last night to hear me not sing 😜(you’re welcome!) We are building amazing things together. Love you all! pic.twitter.com/nTGSz0VNRF
— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) October 1, 2019
— Misha Collins-Preorder The Adventurous Eaters Club (@mishacollins) October 2, 2019
There are no easy days on the crossover. pic.twitter.com/kSCD5DW0Gq
— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 3, 2019
Crisis On Infinite Earths is going great! pic.twitter.com/Py4W7DfyeC
— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 1, 2019
One week. Can’t wait for you all to see what we’ve been working on this season! #theflash pic.twitter.com/mtCPxvfHiO
— Hartley Sawyer (@HartleySawyer) October 1, 2019