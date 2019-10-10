



news

Cosmopolitan.com wants you to meet Kennedy McMann, the star of Nancy Drew!

Cinema Blend dissects photos from The Flash season 6 premiere to get hints about the crisis ahead!

Nerdist lists everything you need to remember before the return of Black Lightning!

Entertainment Tonight gets all the on-set photos from the epic CW crossover, ‘Crisis On Infinite Earths‘!

Forbes provides a review of Batwoman for those new to Arrowverse!

Collider is thrilled that Brandon Roth and Tyler Hoechlin are suiting up for the ‘Crisis On Infinite Earths‘ crossover!

TVLine is excited that Lyla Michaels is confirmed to play a key role in the Arrow ‘Crisis’ event!

TVLine wants to give you a first look at Riverdale including Jughead’s new school and for you to meet Mr. Chipping!