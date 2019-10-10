KATIE FINDLAY (“HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER”) GUEST STARS IN THE EPISODE – When Nancy (Kennedy McMann) learns that Tiffany Hudson’s corpse is being moved out of Horseshoe Bay for a private autopsy, she puts her investigation into Lucy Sable’s dress on hold to pull off one of her most risky missions yet. Meanwhile, Bess (Maddison Jaizani) and Ace (Alex Saxon) enlist the help of a stranger (guest star Katie Findlay) in an attempt to help Nancy. Lastly, the town gathers to participate in the annual bucket ritual done on the last night of the Summer Festival. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Noga Landau (#102). Original airdate 10/16/2019 at 9pm. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.