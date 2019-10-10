Menu
Contests
About Us
Videos
Shows
TV Schedule
Contests
Video
News
About Us
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Joins ‘Matrix 4’ Cast
October 10, 2019 at 1:30 pm
Filed Under:
Aquaman
,
Cast
,
film Matrix 4
,
Star
,
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
According to ‘Variety,’ the ‘Aquaman’ star has nabbed a lead role in the film.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Joins 'Matrix 4' Cast
'John Wick' Spin-Off 'Ballerina' In The Works
'Riverdale' Introducing New EVIL Character
Rachel Skarsten's Villainous Laugh Will Leave You Begging For 'Batwoman'