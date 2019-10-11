ALEXIS DENISOF GUEST STARS AS THE NEW HEADMASTER — Determined to move forward with her new life alone, Hope’s (Danielle Rose Russell) latest hunt leads her on a collision course with the past she’s been desperately trying to leave behind. Meanwhile, on their first day back in school, Landon’s (Aria Shahghasemi) newfound status as the popular guy leads to tensions with Josie (Kaylee Bryant). Elsewhere, as MG (Quincy Fouse) contemplates telling Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) how he feels about her, the arrival of a mysterious vampire puts a wrench into his plan. Finally, as Alaric (Matthew Davis) gets settled into his new role at Mystic Falls High School, the students of the Salvatore School meet their new headmaster, Professor Vardemus (guest star Alexis Denisof). Jeff Hunt directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon (#202). Original airdate 10/17/2019 @ 9pm