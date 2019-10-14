SAVE US — The Charmed Ones must learn to navigate the new world they now inhabit. Macy (Madeleine Mantock) tries making sense of some very intense dreams and Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) try to accept their new roles. Harry (Rupert Evans) isn’t quite himself ever since his encounter with the hooded villain, forcing he and Mel to go on an old-fashioned road trip in search of the demons attempting to bring about the extinction of all witches. A personal loss strengthens the bond between Maggie and Mel. Also starring Jordan Donica. Nick Gomez directed the episode written by Joey Falco (#202). Original airdate 10/18/201 @ 8pm