Don’t forget to wish @imrosemciver the happiest of birthdays! pic.twitter.com/3IyLipbN74
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) October 10, 2019
You ever get so fired up by a movie that you want to climb into a fridge to cool down?
— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 11, 2019
Hangin with a special buddy to watch our last ever season premiere. Thanks @nowandgenblog for the camera work!! #supernatural #Season15 #SPNFamiIy #akf pic.twitter.com/QHZuMJDD1A
— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) October 11, 2019
What’s the best red lip stick that isn’t drying but stays put? Feels like I need some diva life
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) October 11, 2019
I’ve played a few different heroes/villains for DC but getting to play Chronic in the #viewaskewniverse ?! You kidding?! never thought I’d add that to the list and I’m prettyyyy darn excited about it #snootchiebootchies #jayandsilentbobreboot @jayandsilentbob in theaters Oct 15th & 17th SNOOGANS 🙌🙌🙌
tonight is the season premiere of riverdale season 4 and also our episode honoring our beloved Luke. Every single person who works on this show put their heart and soul into this episode. We miss you everyday Luke. Hope you guys love it as much as we do.
— Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) October 9, 2019
this episode is a tribute to luke and a farewell to fred, a character that luke portrayed with so much heart and soul. i hope you appreciate tonight’s premiere as much as we do. we gave our hearts and souls ♥️ #riverdale
— Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) October 10, 2019
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) October 10, 2019
This photo is from my first upfronts for Riverdale, Luke walked me through the entire experience as he did with most of the new experiences I encountered after booking this show. I didn’t even know this photo existed but it explains our relationship to a T. He was always so generous and supportive and patient with my learning and growing through some of the most formative years of my life. I am so lucky to have known you Luke. You were one of a kind and impacted everyone’s lives in such a meaningful way.
This is my best friend. Don’t know what to do with how brilliant he is, & with how much I love him! Happy #NationalComingOutDay my friends. Xo @JakeBorelli ❤️ https://t.co/5VlQqI285Y
— Jeanine Mason (@itsjeaninemason) October 12, 2019
Today is world mental health day. This photo is from right before I started OITNB. I’ve struggled with mental health my entire life. I was first diagnosed with depression at 13, then major depressive disorder at 16. When I was 18 I found out I had Dissociative amnesia . I had a few years entirely erased from my memory and a chance run in with my best friend from primary school was the first I learned about it. She remembered me but I didn’t recognize her at all. She remembered our teachers, things we did and my monkey backpack.. things I didn’t remember even when she said them with such innocent conviction. I went home and asked my mum “Did i have a monkey backpack at school?” That is when it all started to unravel and my life changed…I started asking questions. I found out I went from a smiling laughing child to a quiet mute who sat alone and stared off to the distance during recess after one of many traumatic events that I didn’t remember. One that my mum had to tell me about but hadn’t for so many years because the doctors at the time said I was too young to process what had happened and that it was for the best. I was also diagnosed with Bipolar for a long time until it turned out I just had depression.. the pure sad depression without the fun and not so fun parts of mania, it was an overactive thyroid that created that misdiagnosis. Cut to many dark times. On medication, off medication, on and off and on and off per each wrong diagnoses. There were hospitalizations, suicide attempts as young as 12. Cut to therapy and meditation, cut to seeing me at ever self-help section of every bookstore. Cut to a brain scan which showed I had severe PTSD… cut to more therapy and tests that led me to my final diagnosis… C-PTSD. Complex PTSD. What I have learned from the struggles of mental health is just how strong I am. It’s how amazing people are because they love me and support me and yet you can’t judge those who don’t understand and don’t know how to do that either. It’s that you cannot judge people at all because you can never know what they have been through. It’s that self love and self care is more important than anything else.
Will the real Sophie Moore please stand up. • New episode tonight. Tune in on the CW 🖤#batwoman • • • Fun fact: @rochelle_okoye was my stunt double back on #UnReal and here we are again for Batwoman. On set they often confuse us from behind or even from the side because we look so similar once suited up. But once they call action and this professional fighter starts swinging, you know EXACTLY which “Sophie” is out there 💪🏽So thankful for this pairing once again but mostly thankful for this friendship. This girl is bad.ass. Love you Ro. #Mochelle
pamela. life has given me an incredible gift in playing my dream role, but little did I know that part of that gift would include the love & light you’ve shed on me. for every email & every letter, thank you from the bottom of my heart. may I be so lucky as to treat the next nancy as you have treated me. ❤️