Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

Don’t forget to wish ⁦@imrosemciver⁩ the happiest of birthdays! pic.twitter.com/3IyLipbN74 — Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) October 10, 2019

You ever get so fired up by a movie that you want to climb into a fridge to cool down? — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 11, 2019

What’s the best red lip stick that isn’t drying but stays put? Feels like I need some diva life — Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) October 11, 2019

tonight is the season premiere of riverdale season 4 and also our episode honoring our beloved Luke. Every single person who works on this show put their heart and soul into this episode. We miss you everyday Luke. Hope you guys love it as much as we do. — Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) October 9, 2019

this episode is a tribute to luke and a farewell to fred, a character that luke portrayed with so much heart and soul. i hope you appreciate tonight’s premiere as much as we do. we gave our hearts and souls ♥️ #riverdale — Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) October 10, 2019