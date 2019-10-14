



news

The Hollywood Reporter applauds Batwoman for the solid pilot!

Variety continues to praise Batwoman‘s premiere!

Comicbook.com are impressed with Batwoman‘s ratings which bodes well for the series!

Deadline believes Nancy Drew is off to a respectable ratings start!

The Hollywood Reporter also thinks Nancy Drew had a solid start!

Decider has a woman crush on Nancy Drew‘s Kennedy McMann!

TVLine cheers for All American returning to an audience high!

E! Online shows how the All American fandom has grown since season 1!

The Hollywood Reporter tells how All American extended The CW after record premiere ratings!