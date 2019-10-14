POWER MOVES – As Blake (Grant Show) and Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) face legal troubles, Fallon and Adam (Sam Underwood) handle the outcome of Liam’s (Adam Huber) accident in very different ways. Anders (Alan Dale) visits Sam (Rafael De La Fuente) at the hotel where they break ground and discover a room filled with valuable historical artifacts. Michael Culhane’s (Robert Christopher Riley) jail stint takes an interesting turn while Cristal (Daniella Alonso) and Dominique (Michael Michele) make power moves. Maddison Brown also stars. David M. Israel wrote the episode which was directed by Melanie Mayron (#302). Original airdate 10/18/2019 @ 9pm