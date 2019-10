BE CAREFUL WHO YOU TRUST– Kara (Melissa Benoist) attempts to mend her relationship with Lena (Katie McGrath). J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood) takes a deep dive into his memories while Kelly (Azie Tesfai) tries to help an old friend. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Lindsay Struman & J. Holtham (#503). Original airdate 10/20/2019 @ 9pm