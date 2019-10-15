BENEATH THE SURFACE – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) gives his Dad (guest star Chad Coleman) an ultimatum about his new player, but after talking to Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), Spencer has a better understanding of what is really bothering him. After Coop (Bre-Z) shows off her rapping skills at school, she becomes more confident in her ability and decides to enter a freestyle battle. Olivia (Samantha Logan) reluctantly joins the So Cal Muse group with Laura’s (Monet Mazur) encouragement, but Olivia learns that this might help create her own identity. Meanwhile, Layla (Greta Onieogou) is still not acting like herself and Spencer grows concerned after what he sees. Cody Christian and Jalyn Hall also star. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Jameal Turner. (#203). Original airdate 10/21/2019 @ 8pm