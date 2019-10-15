TENSION – When Lynn (Christine Adams) learns that Jefferson (Cress Williams) brokered a deal with Agent Odell (guest star Bill Duke) without consulting her first, it begins to put a strain on their relationship. Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Grace (guest star Chantal Thuy) have an emotional encounter. China Anne McClain, Marvin Jones III, Damon Gupton and Jordan Calloway also star. Benny Boom directed the episode written by Pat Charles (#303). Original airdate 10/21/2019 @ 9pm