



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

HALLOWEEN HAUNTED HOUSES:

GEORGETOWN MORGUE – Georgetown Morgue is located at 5000 E. Marginal Way S. in the Georgetown area for age 12+. Lights stay on for kids one day (Oct. 4 from 1 to 4 p.m.). 9/27 – 11/2/19

PUMPKIN PATCHES, HAYRIDES AND CORN MAZES

SEATTLE QUEER FILM FESTIVAL now through Sunday, October 20th, 2019 at various locations in Seattle!

Seattle Queer Film Festival (formerly Seattle Lesbian & Gay Film Festival) begins with a reception and after-party on opening night, and it screens feature films and shorts in four theaters.

27TH SEATTLE POLISH FILM FESTIVAL now through Sunday, October 20th, 2019 at SIFF Cinema Uptown!

Seattle Polish Film Festival screens 25 films, mostly at at SIFF Cinema Uptown.

31ST ANNUAL EARSHOT JAZZ FESTIVAL now through Wednesday, November 6th, 2019 at various locations in Seattle!

The Earshot Jazz Festival features more than 50 concerts by local and worldwide jazz greats.

BELLEVUE WINE WALK ON OLD MAIN on Thursday, October 17th, 2019 in Old Bellevue on Main!

A ticket to Bellevue Wine Walk on Main gets you a souvenir wine glass and 12 tasting tickets to redeem in shops, beginning at 10038 Main Street for age 21+. Held in summer and autumn.

37TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY FOOD AND GIFT FESTIVAL AT THE TACOMA DOME on Thursday, October 17th through Sunday, October 20th, 2019 in Tacoma!

Billed as the largest holiday show in the West, Tacoma Holiday Food & Gift Festival has 550 booths of handmade items and specialty foods plus cooking demonstrations and Santa Claus at the Tacoma Dome.

LEAVENWORTH OKTOBERFEST on Friday, 10/18 – Saturday, 10/19 in Leavenworth!

Leavenworth Oktoberfest has free shuttles in town, live music, dancers, arts and crafts, German food, and beer! Keg tapping ceremony with a band begins at noon on Saturdays. Children younger than age 12 are free but must leave at 9 p.m.

BREWOLOGY on Friday, October 18th, 2019 at the Pacific Science Center!

Enjoy unlimited tastes of Seattle beer, and learn from brewmasters how it was made at Brewology, with food for sale and exhibits to explore at Pacific Science Center for age 21+. Halloween themed shows and a costume contest. Use the entrance on Denny Way.

HALLOWEEN PUB CRAWL 2019 DAY 1 on Saturday, October 19th through Sunday, October 20th, 2019 in Seattle!

Halloween Pub Crawl is a giant bar hop that encourages wearing costumes and socializing downtown for age 21+. Bring cash.

CASCADIA CHEESE FESTIVAL on Saturday, October 19th, 2019 in Seattle!

Meet 7 cheesemakers, taste cheese, and get discounts at Cascadia Cheese Festival at Central Co-op. Free.

DIWALI on Saturday, October 19th, 2019 at The Bellevue Collection!

Celebrate the Hindu holiday Diwali, also known as The Festival of Lights, with Indian dance performances (both Bollywood & traditional), henna artists, craft making, and Indian sweets at Bellevue Square. Free.

FALL FOLIAGE FESTIVAL AND PLANT SALE 2019 on Saturday, October 19th through Sunday, October 20th, 2019 at the Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden in Federal Way!

Admission is free during the Fall Foliage Festival and Plant Sale at the Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden, with talks, sales, a tour, and demonstrations.

HALLOWEEN STORYTELLING TRAIN on Saturday, October 19th, Sunday, October 20th, Saturday, October 26th and Sunday, October 27th. 2019 in Snoqualmie!

Enjoy apple cider and watch it being pressed, hear train stories in the train shed, and then ride the decorated steam-powered Halloween Storytelling Train that runs 3 times a day between Snoqualmie and North Bend.

HALLOWEEN PET PARADE on Sunday, October 20th, 2019 in Volunteer Park!

Bring your pet to the Halloween Pet Parade in Volunteer Park, featuring pets in costumes, prizes in five categories (noon), a parade (12:30 p.m.), vendor booths, and food trucks at Volunteer Park. Free.

TURKFEST on Saturday, October 19th through Sunday, October 20th, 2019 at Seattle Center Armory!

Turkfest features Turkish food, dance, music, games, a marketplace, and a tea house at the Seattle Center Armory. Free.

CROSSROADS DOLL & TEDDY BEAR SHOW on Saturday, October 19th through Sunday, October 20th, 2019 in Puyallup!

Shop for dolls, bears, and miniatures at Crossroads Doll & Teddy Bear Show at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup. Repeats in March & June.