RESTLESS SPIRITS – When a nor’easter hits Horseshoe Bay, Ace (Alex Saxon) warns everyone that the storm has been known to blow restless spirits ashore. Meanwhile, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) confronts Nick (Tunji Kasim) about the secrets he’s been keeping. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. John Kretchmer directed the episode written by Jesse Stern and Lisa Bao (#103). Original airdate 10/23/2019 @ 9pm. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required