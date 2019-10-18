‘Barney” Movie in the Works From Mattel and Daniel Kaluuya The award-winning star of the horror flick, ‘Get Out,’ has partnered with the toy company’s film division for the live-action movie. The purple dinosaur character was the star of ‘Barney & Friends,’ a popular children’s television show produced from 1992 until 2009. Daniel Kaluuya, via ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ Kaluuya is producing the project through his newly- created production company, 59%. Robbie Brenner, Mattel, via ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ Mattel Films promises that the movie “will resonate with adults, while entertaining today’s kids.” Mattel Films has other projects in the works, including movies for Masters of the Universe, Hot Wheels and Barbie.