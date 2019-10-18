THE SALVATORE SCHOOL VS MYSTIC FALLS HIGH — As the Salvatore School prepares for its annual football game against Mystic Falls High, the latest monster to arrive in Mystic Falls sets its eyes on one of the students. Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) and Josie’s (Kaylee Bryant) relationship is put to the test when a player from the opposing team catches his eye. Elsewhere, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) enlists MG’s (Quincy Fouse) help learning more about Sebastian (guest star Thomas Doherty), and Alaric (Matthew Davis) goes head to head with Professor Vardemus (guest star Alexis Denisof). Danielle Rose Russell and Peyton Alex Smith also star. Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Adam Higgs (#203). Original airdate 10/24/2019 @ 9pm