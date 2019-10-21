Filed Under:CW Stars, cw11 seattle, kstw, Tweets of the Week

Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

View this post on Instagram

This tiny queen 👑❤️…

A post shared by Nick Zano (@nickzano) on

View this post on Instagram

don’t txt and drive

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

View this post on Instagram

For #SpiritDay💜 – Myself, my Empire Girls @theempiregirls and all the wonderful teens who attended my 7th annual convention this summer want you to know we stand up in solidarity for our #LGBTQ youth and for anyone who has been a victim of bullying! This was a very hot topic this year and I’m so glad we had Patricia Gonzales come and speak to the ladies. Stand tall and proud of the beautiful unique and amazing human being that you are. Who you love and how you love, what you look like, the skin you’re in and it’s beautiful color , your thin frame or beautiful curves, your great hair and all of its kinks, curls or stick straightness, etc will never be judged by us. We welcome you and we love you so so much. We got your back 🤛🏽. • • If you’d like to attend my convention next year , more info 👉🏽@theempiregirls , Link In Bio #GlaadSpiritDay #lgbtq🌈 #lgbtqpride #nobullying #standtogether

A post shared by Meagan Tandy (@meagantandy) on

View this post on Instagram

Patiently waiting to cause mayhem….

A post shared by RACHEL SKARSTEN (@rachieskarsten) on

View this post on Instagram

☂🌀

A post shared by Kennedy McMann (@kennedymcmann) on

View this post on Instagram

I give my soul to keep 🌸

A post shared by Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy place

A post shared by Elizabeth Gillies (@lizgillz) on

 

Comments

Leave a Reply