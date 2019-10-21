Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, kstw


Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Vulture believes Nancy Drew brings the character’s legacy full circle!

 

ETOnline is loving Riverdale‘s Madelaine Petch and Vanessa Morgan’s reactions to  Choni’s halloween costume!

 

TVLine questions how well you remember pilot episode of Arrow with this quiz!

 

Cinema Blend list off the best rumors and reveals so far of Arrow-verse’s Crisis on Infinite Earth!

 

Entertainment Weekly reflects with Stephen Amell on his Arrow journey!

Arrow — “Starling City” — Image Number: AR801b_0176b.jpg — Pictured: Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow — Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW — © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

Newsweek shines the spotlight on the newbies on Riverdale including Mr. Honey and Mr. Chipping!

