



news

Vulture believes Nancy Drew brings the character’s legacy full circle!

ETOnline is loving Riverdale‘s Madelaine Petch and Vanessa Morgan’s reactions to Choni’s halloween costume!

TVLine questions how well you remember pilot episode of Arrow with this quiz!

Cinema Blend list off the best rumors and reveals so far of Arrow-verse’s Crisis on Infinite Earth!

Entertainment Weekly reflects with Stephen Amell on his Arrow journey!

Newsweek shines the spotlight on the newbies on Riverdale including Mr. Honey and Mr. Chipping!