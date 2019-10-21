REPENTANCE – Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Blake (Grant Show) deal with the consequences of their actions in very different ways. Adam (Sam Underwood) is on everyone’s “WORST” list and Sam (Rafael De La Fuente) gets a visit from an unexpected guest at the hotel. Dominique (Michael Michele) continues with her devious plans and Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley) is the recipient of Fallon’s impromptu good will. Also starring Danielle Alonso, Alan Dale, Adam Huber, Sam Adegoke and Madison Brown. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Christopher Fife (#303). Original airdate 10/25/2019 @ 9pm